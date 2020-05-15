Police Blotter: May 16

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Steven Thomas Andrus, 44, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Thefts
900 block of Olson Road, Longview. Thursday. Credit card taken from wallet.
500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Wallet taken.
700 block of 34th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Tires and lawnmower taken.
Vandalism
700 block of Pekin Road, Woodland. Thursday. Home Depot flat bed truck drove through resident’s flower beds. The property owner said he will file a claim with Home Depot.
Burglary
4400 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Thursday. Known suspect stealing things from outside the house, including a drill, light bar and a light.
