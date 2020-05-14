You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: May 15
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: May 15

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Drugs, false reporting — Longview police Thursday arrested Patricia Marie Hill, 33, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and false reporting.

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Jedidiah Andrew Jacques, 39, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and a warrant.

Theft warrants — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Casey Lee Neubauer, 36, of Longview on a warrants for suspicion of organized retail theft and second-degree theft.

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Timothy Richard Smith, 44, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Scam — A Castle Rock woman reported on Wednesday that someone removed money from her bank account after sending an email and convincing her to let them access her computer remotely.

Fraud — A Kelso resident reported Wednesday that someone took out student loans in their name.

Burglaries

  • 4400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Someone in a white Chevrolet Suburban stole items from a storage unit.
  • 2300 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone entered a garage/shed and a leaf blower and trimmer pole saw attachment. Estimated loss $330.

Theft

  • 200 block of Parker Place, Kelso. Wednesday. Ball joint puller.
  • 1300 block of California Way, Longview. Wednesday. $20 to $30 of shotgun bullets.

Vandalism

  • 100 block of Krest View Lane, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone damaged a gas tank. The vehicle owner believes someone drilled holes into it while she was parked at WinCo in Vancovuer.
  • 1200 block of Behshel Heights Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone damaged a mailbox.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News