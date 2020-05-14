Police Blotter: May 15

Drugs, false reporting — Longview police Thursday arrested Patricia Marie Hill, 33, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and false reporting.
Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Jedidiah Andrew Jacques, 39, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and a warrant.
Theft warrants — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Casey Lee Neubauer, 36, of Longview on a warrants for suspicion of organized retail theft and second-degree theft.
Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Timothy Richard Smith, 44, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree domestic malicious mischief.
Scam — A Castle Rock woman reported on Wednesday that someone removed money from her bank account after sending an email and convincing her to let them access her computer remotely.
Fraud — A Kelso resident reported Wednesday that someone took out student loans in their name.
Burglaries
- 4400 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Wednesday. Someone in a white Chevrolet Suburban stole items from a storage unit.
- 2300 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone entered a garage/shed and a leaf blower and trimmer pole saw attachment. Estimated loss $330.
Theft
- 200 block of Parker Place, Kelso. Wednesday. Ball joint puller.
- 1300 block of California Way, Longview. Wednesday. $20 to $30 of shotgun bullets.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Krest View Lane, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone damaged a gas tank. The vehicle owner believes someone drilled holes into it while she was parked at WinCo in Vancovuer.
- 1200 block of Behshel Heights Road, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone damaged a mailbox.
