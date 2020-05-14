Police Blotter: May 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Drugs, false reporting — Longview police Thursday arrested Patricia Marie Hill, 33, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and false reporting.

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Jedidiah Andrew Jacques, 39, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and a warrant.

Theft warrants — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Casey Lee Neubauer, 36, of Longview on a warrants for suspicion of organized retail theft and second-degree theft.

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Timothy Richard Smith, 44, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Scam — A Castle Rock woman reported on Wednesday that someone removed money from her bank account after sending an email and convincing her to let them access her computer remotely.

Fraud — A Kelso resident reported Wednesday that someone took out student loans in their name.

Burglaries