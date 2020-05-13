Police Blotter: May 14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stolen vehicle — Castle Rock police on Tuesday arrested Elise Marie Kelley, 31, of Tacoma on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Assault — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Gerald Allen Smith, 48, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree and second-degree assault.

Fraud — A Silver Lake woman reported she got a scam call Tuesday saying she owed more than $1,000 on a loan that she never took out.

Fraud — A Longview woman reported that she got an email threatening her that if she did not send Bitcoin payment to an unknown account then they would release private photos and videos they claimed to have stolen off her phone.

Vehicle Prowls

4300 block of Mount Brynion Road, Kelso. Reported Tuesday, occurred Friday. Wallet taken from unlocked car.

7300 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kalama. Tuesday. Electronics, change, cigarettes.

1400 block of Port Way, Woodland. Attempted theft of lights off work vehicle.

Vandalism

1200 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Graffiti on garage, broken window on travel trailer.

Thefts

1800 block of First Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Lime green kayak.

200 block of Misty Lane, Woodland. Tuesday. Three fishing rods.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.