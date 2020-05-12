You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: May 13
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: May 13

Handcuffs stock

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Dillen James Kocar Bullock, 23, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested Tori Ann Williams, 27, of Woodland on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Stolen vehicle

  • 2000 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Gray 1991 Toyota Tacoma. Washington B06150N. Keys might have been left in the vehicle.

Vandalism

  • 5300 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Monday. Someone broke all the lights under the covered area where buses pull up.

Thefts

  • 1100 block of Hudson Street, Longview. April 29. Fishing reel valued at $230.

200 block of Par Road, Woodland. Monday. Fishing gear, waterproof backpack, rain gear and wallet for total value of $580.

