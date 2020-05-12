Police Blotter: May 13

Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Monday arrested Dillen James Kocar Bullock, 23, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested Tori Ann Williams, 27, of Woodland on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Stolen vehicle
- 2000 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Gray 1991 Toyota Tacoma. Washington B06150N. Keys might have been left in the vehicle.
Vandalism
- 5300 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Monday. Someone broke all the lights under the covered area where buses pull up.
Thefts
- 1100 block of Hudson Street, Longview. April 29. Fishing reel valued at $230.
200 block of Par Road, Woodland. Monday. Fishing gear, waterproof backpack, rain gear and wallet for total value of $580.
