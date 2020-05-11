You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: May 12
Police Blotter: May 12

Assault, resisting — Kelso police Saturday arrested Raiann Marjorie Anderson, 20, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Theft, drugs — Kelso police Saturday arrested Kevin Andrew Dickey, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft, a felony drug offense and violating a domestic violence protection order.

Assault — Kelso police Sunday arrested Sean Frederick Grendon, 43, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault.

Forged prescription — Woodland police Sunday arrested Elmi Hassan Abdisattar, 26, of Portland on suspicion of forging a prescription, driving with a suspended license, making a false statement and attempting to illegally obtain a controlled substance by providing more than one name to a practitioner.

Forged prescription — Woodland police Sunday arrested Liban Mohamed Sheikh, 32, of Kent, Washington, on suspicion of forging a prescription, allowing an unauthorized person to drive and attempting to illegally obtain a controlled substance by providing more than one name to a practitioner.

Burglary — Woodland police Sunday arrested Darin Keith Thomas, 53, of McMinnville, Ore., on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree assault and a felony drug offense.

Burglaries

  • 2100 block of Holcomb Road, Kelso. Saturday. Someone attempted to kick in the door of a storage shed. Damage to the door frame but nothing taken.
  • 1700 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Saturday.
  • 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Sunday. Attempted burglary to storage unit.

Thefts

  • 2100 block of Cascade Way, Longview. Saturday. Fishing pole and boat motor.
  • 300 block of Seventh Street, Kalama. Sunday. Fishing gear valued at $300 stolen from bed of truck overnight.
  • 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Stolen Beretta .22 semi automatic firearm.

Stolen vehicle

1900 block of Minor Road, Kelsos. Sunday. Gold 1994 Honda Accord. Washington BML9146.

