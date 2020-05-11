Police Blotter: May 12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Assault, resisting — Kelso police Saturday arrested Raiann Marjorie Anderson, 20, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Theft, drugs — Kelso police Saturday arrested Kevin Andrew Dickey, 33, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree theft, a felony drug offense and violating a domestic violence protection order.

Assault — Kelso police Sunday arrested Sean Frederick Grendon, 43, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault.

Forged prescription — Woodland police Sunday arrested Elmi Hassan Abdisattar, 26, of Portland on suspicion of forging a prescription, driving with a suspended license, making a false statement and attempting to illegally obtain a controlled substance by providing more than one name to a practitioner.

Forged prescription — Woodland police Sunday arrested Liban Mohamed Sheikh, 32, of Kent, Washington, on suspicion of forging a prescription, allowing an unauthorized person to drive and attempting to illegally obtain a controlled substance by providing more than one name to a practitioner.