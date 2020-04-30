Police Blotter: May 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Drugs, reckless endangerment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Darrell Howard Harlin, 51, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and reckless endangerment.

Arson, harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Kalen Jaimes Joy Saraci, 26, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree arson, domestic violence harassment, second-degree reckless burning and third-degree theft.

Theft of a motor vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Andrew Duke St. Claire Mattson, 30, of Longview on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, eluding a police vehicle, driving with a suspended license, hit and run, circumventing ignition interlock, possession of stolen property and two felony drug offenses.

Burglary, theft — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Wednesday arrested Tony Vincent McElroy, 31, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Burglaries

• Crestmont Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Burglary to the shop. Padlock cut and items taken.

• 2600 Field Street, Longview. Wednesday. Six boxes of belongings taken from the garage.