Police Blotter: March 6
POLICE BLOTTER

Handcuffs stock

Eluding — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Hong Ren, 54, or Vallejo, Calif., on suspicion of attempting to elude.

Burglary

3400 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone entered a garage, prowled two vehicles and stole an engraved wooden pocket knife.

Vandalism

  • 100 block of West Main Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Front door has “boot-sized” hole.
  • 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Wednesday. A woman walked up to a trailer and broke a window.

Prowl

100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Wednesday. Three males on bicycles tried to open a door of a car vehicle. Nothing reported stolen.

