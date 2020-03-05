Police Blotter: March 6

Eluding — Washington State Patrol troopers Wednesday arrested Hong Ren, 54, or Vallejo, Calif., on suspicion of attempting to elude.
Burglary
3400 block of Old Pacific Highway, Kelso. Wednesday. Someone entered a garage, prowled two vehicles and stole an engraved wooden pocket knife.
Vandalism
- 100 block of West Main Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Front door has “boot-sized” hole.
- 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Wednesday. A woman walked up to a trailer and broke a window.
Prowl
100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Wednesday. Three males on bicycles tried to open a door of a car vehicle. Nothing reported stolen.