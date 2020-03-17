Police Blotter: March 17

Drugs, theft — Kelso police Friday arrested Michael Lee McDaniel, 28, of Vancouver on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Alan Scott Poole, 47, of Woodland on suspicion of violating a no-contact order, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with domestic violence reporting and violating a domestic violence no-contact order.

Robbery, drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Bo Jermald Repperger, 26, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery and a felony drug offense.

Reckless youths — A woman reported Saturday that someone inside a vehicle full of juveniles threw a full bottle of soda at her vehicle near the intersection of 38th Avenue and Oak Street in Longview. The vehicle was not damaged.

Wrong room — A woman reported early Sunday morning that someone was trying to open her bedroom window. An investigating Longview officer determined it was an intoxicated neighbor who didn’t have house keys and had tried the caller’s window by accident.