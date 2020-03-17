Police Blotter: March 17

Drugs, theft — Kelso police Friday arrested Michael Lee McDaniel, 28, of Vancouver on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Alan Scott Poole, 47, of Woodland on suspicion of violating a no-contact order, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with domestic violence reporting and violating a domestic violence no-contact order.
Robbery, drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Bo Jermald Repperger, 26, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery and a felony drug offense.
Reckless youths — A woman reported Saturday that someone inside a vehicle full of juveniles threw a full bottle of soda at her vehicle near the intersection of 38th Avenue and Oak Street in Longview. The vehicle was not damaged.
Wrong room — A woman reported early Sunday morning that someone was trying to open her bedroom window. An investigating Longview officer determined it was an intoxicated neighbor who didn’t have house keys and had tried the caller’s window by accident.
Boating arrest — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday evening arrested Brandon Timothy Claxton, 28, of Kelso on suspicion of boating under the influence. A 911 dispatch caller on King Road in Silver Lake reported that a boat had flipped in the lake near his house about 150 yards from the shore, and two people were clinging to it. Other boaters helped the stranded boaters get to land.
Identity theft — Kalama police Sunday arrested Nikki Annett Jaskierny, 47, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree identity theft.
Identity theft — Kip Wayne Kester, 48, of Vancouver was arrested Sunday on suspicion of second-degree identity theft.
Drugs — Woodland police Saturday arrested Tiffany L Binkley, 37, of Banks, Ore., on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Timothy Allen Cochran, 50, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Stolen vehicles
- International Way, Longview. Friday. Black 1991 Toyota with mud flaps, a missing grill and one round headlight and one square
- headlight.
- 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Dark green 1995 Toyota Camry. Washington BMT8693.
Theft
- Ninth Avenue and Yew Street, Kelso. Friday. Three juvenile males stole a lawn chair and other items from a porch.
- 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Friday. Stolen speaker.
- 3800 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Sunday. Reporting party said they saw a man go down a row of mailboxes, trying to open each.
Burglaries
- 100 block of McAdams Road, Longview. Friday. Ex-boyfriend attempting to break into residence.
- 200 block of Larch Street, Woodland. Friday.
- 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Saturday. Two handguns and other items stolen from storage unit s
ometime in the last 45 days.