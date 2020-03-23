You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: March 24
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 24

Handcuffs stock

Burglary

  • 200 block of Estes Road, Castle Rock. Saturday. Cargo trailer broken into sometime in the last week. Tools and motocross equipment stolen.
  • 7600 block of Old Pacific Highway, Castle Rock. Sunday. Fifth wheel trailer burgled.

Stolen vehicle

  • 2900 block of Garfield Street, Longview. Saturday. 1999 matte black Honda Civic. Washington BML8414.

Theft

1200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Back license plate.

