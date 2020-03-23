Police Blotter: March 24

Burglary
- 200 block of Estes Road, Castle Rock. Saturday. Cargo trailer broken into sometime in the last week. Tools and motocross equipment stolen.
- 7600 block of Old Pacific Highway, Castle Rock. Sunday. Fifth wheel trailer burgled.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Stolen vehicle
- 2900 block of Garfield Street, Longview. Saturday. 1999 matte black Honda Civic. Washington BML8414.
Theft
1200 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday. Back license plate.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today