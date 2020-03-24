Police Blotter: March 25

Burglary — Kelso police Monday arrested Jeffrey David Askew, 38, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Indecent exposure — A man was caught defecating in a yard on Monday in the 100 block of Hummingbird Court, Kelso. He reportedly told the homeowner that he couldn’t find a house that he was supposed to be working on and he had to go to the bathroom. He removed his feces and departed.
Vehicle prowl
- 1700 block of Cloverdale Road, Kalama. Monday. Unlocked vehicle prowled overnight. Stolen wallet with credit cards, military ID and about $200 in cash.
Burglary
- 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. A man broke a window of a business Monday night. He was being held at gunpoint when officers arrived.
Stolen vehicle
3100 block of Maryland Street, Longview. Monday. Red 2005 Chevrolet four door. Washington BRX0774. Keys left in the vehicle.
