Police Blotter: March 13

Drugs — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Joshua James Champ, 35, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Gregory George Mack, 50, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Woodland police Wednesday arrested Allen Ray Rider, 42, of Woodland on suspicion of a felony drug offense and driving with a suspended license.
Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jessie Lee Wilson, 45, of Rainier on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and driving without a license.
Vandalism
- 3100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Feces wiped on walls of men’s restroom.
- 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Subjects throwing water balloons filled with green glitter from the apartment building at employees on a break. One employee was hit by a balloon.
Vehicle prowl
- 1000 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. No suspects.
Burglary
- 4600 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Wednesday. LineLazer 3900 paint striper worth $6,000 taken from industrial vehicle.
Stolen vehicles
- 1100 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Blue 1998 Honda Civic.
- 300 block of Davidson Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. White 1999 Toyota Tacoma truck.