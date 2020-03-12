Police Blotter: March 13
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 13

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Joshua James Champ, 35, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Gregory George Mack, 50, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Woodland police Wednesday arrested Allen Ray Rider, 42, of Woodland on suspicion of a felony drug offense and driving with a suspended license.

Drugs — Longview police Wednesday arrested Jessie Lee Wilson, 45, of Rainier on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and driving without a license.

Vandalism

  • 3100 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Feces wiped on walls of men’s restroom.
  • 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Subjects throwing water balloons filled with green glitter from the apartment building at employees on a break. One employee was hit by a balloon.

Vehicle prowl

  • 1000 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. No suspects.

Burglary

  • 4600 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Wednesday. LineLazer 3900 paint striper worth $6,000 taken from industrial vehicle.

Stolen vehicles

  • 1100 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Blue 1998 Honda Civic.
  • 300 block of Davidson Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. White 1999 Toyota Tacoma truck.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News