You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: March 7
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 7

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Burglary, theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Ryan Lee Hicks, 28, of St. Helens, Ore., on suspicion of residential burglary and second-degree theft.

Drugs — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Thursday arrested Michael Clifford Thompson, 52, of Vader on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Robert Lee Tubbs, 56, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Kimberly Marie Vasquez, 47, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Vehicle prowls

  • 44th Avenue and Zirkel Court, Longview. Thursday. Suspect going through a dark colored suburban.
  • 300 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Thursday. Stereo taken.

Theft

1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Purse stolen.

0
0
1
0
3

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News