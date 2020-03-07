Police Blotter: March 7

Burglary, theft — Longview police Thursday arrested Ryan Lee Hicks, 28, of St. Helens, Ore., on suspicion of residential burglary and second-degree theft.
Drugs — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Thursday arrested Michael Clifford Thompson, 52, of Vader on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Robert Lee Tubbs, 56, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Kimberly Marie Vasquez, 47, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Vehicle prowls
- 44th Avenue and Zirkel Court, Longview. Thursday. Suspect going through a dark colored suburban.
- 300 block of Mill Street, Kelso. Thursday. Stereo taken.
Theft
1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Purse stolen.