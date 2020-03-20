Police Blotter: March 21

Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested Michael Brian Aldridge Jr., 22, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault, felony harassment and fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Howard Paul Chase, 64, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Stolen vehicle, drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Angel Rose Evans, 20, of Raymond, Wash., on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, third-degree possessing stolen property and a felony drug offense.
Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Ryan Lee Hicks, 28, of Kelso on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Kaila Richelle White, 26, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Indecent exposure — A man reportedly peed in the drive-thru lane of a fast food restaurant in the 900 block of Ocean Beach Highway. A 911 caller told Longview police that the man ran off towards Five Guys.
Burglaries
- 200 block of Hazel Street, Kelso. Thursday. Gate of business was open and light was on. Vehicle reported stolen. White 1997 Ford F250. Oregon 574EXW.
- 1200 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Man broke into house through the roof and broke things in the house. He was arrested.
Stolen vehicle
- 800 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Green 1998 Honda Civic. Washington AKG8466. Has wrinkled front fender and a Jaime Herrera Beutler sticker on the back bumper.
Theft
- 5200 block of Meeker Drive, Kalama. Thursday. Stolen T.V.
Vandalism
- 800 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Male juvenile seen smashing back window of a Honda Odyssey.
Robbery
1000 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. A man reported that two men stopped him Thursday night. One held him while the other took all his things.