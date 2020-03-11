Police Blotter: March 12

Burglary, robbery — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested Andrew William Doehne, 37, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree theft and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Dennis Kevin Johnson, 61, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Drugs — Longview police Tuesday arrested Joshua Christopher Williams, 32, of Kelso on suspicion of three counts of a felony drug offense and resisting arrest.

Fraud — A Silver Lake woman told Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday that she received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service that stated someone was using her name and date of birth in Florida to receive checks.

Fraud — A Longview resident’s Home Depot card was illegally charged with $6,817 in purchases.

Vandalism

Little Kalama River Road and Aho Carson Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Windows of green Jeep Wrangler bashed out and the vehicle was pushed over a 4-foot embankment. The car had broken down the night before.

Theft

Headquarters Road and South Silver Lake Road, Castle Rock. Tuesday. Multiple people shot the lock off the gate and were stealing wood.

