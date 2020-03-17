Police Blotter: March 18

Assault — Longview police Monday arrested Anthony Wesley Colavito, 23, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault.
Drugs — Longview police Monday arrested Brett Bane Mellott, 31, of unknown residence, on suspicion of a felony drug offense and disorderly conduct.
Assault — Kelso police Monday arrested Matthew K. Smith, 43, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault.
Fraud — A Castle Rock man provided medical insurance information on an online survey for Kroger to get a $100 gift card, but was told by Fred Meyer this is not a real promotion.
Vandalism
1900 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Damage to building.
Theft
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Monday. Theft of purse and cellphone.
- 1400 block of Ninth Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Lawn chairs taken.
- 2600 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Monday. Lattice damaged and chairs stolen from deck.
Stolen vehicle
- 800 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Monday. Gray 2019 Nissan Altima. Washington BOB4540. Vehicle rented, overdue by three weeks.
Vehicle prowl
600 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Vehicle prowled last night. Suspects left a phone in the vehicle.