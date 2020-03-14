Police Blotter: March 14
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 14

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Drugs, theft — Kelso police Friday arrested Michael Lee McDaniel, 28, of Vancouver on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Alan Scott Poole, 47, of Woodland on suspicion of violating a no-contact order, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with domestic violence reporting and violating a domestic violence no-contact order.

Robbery, drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Bo Jermald Repperger, 26, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery and a felony drug offense.

Stolen vehicles

• International Way, Longview. Friday. Black 1991 Toyota with mud flaps, a missing grill and one round headlight and one square headlight.

• 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Dark green 1995 Toyota Camry. Washington BMT8693.

Burglaries

• 100 block of McAdams Road, Longview. Friday. Ex-boyfriend attempting to break into residence.

• 200 block of Larch Street, Woodland. Friday.

Thefts

• Ninth Avenue and Yew Street, Kelso. Friday. Three juvenile males stole a lawn chair and other items from a porch.

• 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Friday. Stolen speaker.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News