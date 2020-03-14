Police Blotter: March 14

Drugs, theft — Kelso police Friday arrested Michael Lee McDaniel, 28, of Vancouver on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Alan Scott Poole, 47, of Woodland on suspicion of violating a no-contact order, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with domestic violence reporting and violating a domestic violence no-contact order.

Robbery, drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Bo Jermald Repperger, 26, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery and a felony drug offense.

Stolen vehicles

• International Way, Longview. Friday. Black 1991 Toyota with mud flaps, a missing grill and one round headlight and one square headlight.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

• 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Dark green 1995 Toyota Camry. Washington BMT8693.

Burglaries

• 100 block of McAdams Road, Longview. Friday. Ex-boyfriend attempting to break into residence.

• 200 block of Larch Street, Woodland. Friday.

Thefts