Police Blotter: March 14

Drugs, theft — Kelso police Friday arrested Michael Lee McDaniel, 28, of Vancouver on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.
Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Alan Scott Poole, 47, of Woodland on suspicion of violating a no-contact order, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, interfering with domestic violence reporting and violating a domestic violence no-contact order.
Robbery, drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Bo Jermald Repperger, 26, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree robbery and a felony drug offense.
Stolen vehicles
• International Way, Longview. Friday. Black 1991 Toyota with mud flaps, a missing grill and one round headlight and one square headlight.
• 1400 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Dark green 1995 Toyota Camry. Washington BMT8693.
Burglaries
• 100 block of McAdams Road, Longview. Friday. Ex-boyfriend attempting to break into residence.
• 200 block of Larch Street, Woodland. Friday.
Thefts
• Ninth Avenue and Yew Street, Kelso. Friday. Three juvenile males stole a lawn chair and other items from a porch.
• 1400 block of Dike Access Road, Woodland. Friday. Stolen speaker.