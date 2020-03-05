Police Blotter: March 5

Drone — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday responded to a call from Walt’s Meat in Woodland because an animal rights advocate was flying a drone over the facility. The man flying the drone was legally allowed to operate the drone and said he was with an animal rights organization trying to document the “murder of cows.”

Fugitive — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday arrested Brittny Ann Heilpern, 29, of Woodland on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Drugs, resisting arrest, concealed weapon — Longview police Tuesday arrested Scott Lee Keele, 30, of Longview on suspicion of felony drug possession, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing a public servant and failure to appear for resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.

Failure to register — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Jeffrey Russell Daniels, 49, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender.

Fraud — Kelso police responded Tuesday to a report of identity theft. The victim’s identity was used to open several credit cards and forward the victim’s mail to California.

Vandalism

