Police Blotter: March 19

Theft — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Andrea Brook Musselman, 21, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree theft and failure to appear for third-degree theft and driving without a license.
Theft — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Steven Michael Wells, 28, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree theft.
Fraud — Kelso police were called Tuesday after an unknown caller tried to scam a Kelso man. The caller said the man won $82,000 but needed to send a $325 gift card in return.
Indecent exposure — Kelso police responded to a report of a man in Three Rivers Mall urinating.
Vandalism
- 2400 block of Ivy Lane, Kelso. Tuesday. Someone threw hot sauce on walls.
- 200 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Men’s bathroom doors damaged.
- 1900 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Tuesday. Propane to trailer turned off.
Stolen Vehicles
- 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Brown 1992 Honda Accord.
Vehicle Prowls
- 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Tuesday. Two women reportedly used a metal object to break into a car.
- 1300 block of Woodside Street, Woodland. Tuesday. CD player missing worth $55.