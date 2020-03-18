You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: March 19
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 19

Handcuffs stock

Theft — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Andrea Brook Musselman, 21, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree theft and failure to appear for third-degree theft and driving without a license.

Theft — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Steven Michael Wells, 28, of Woodland on suspicion of second-degree theft.

Fraud — Kelso police were called Tuesday after an unknown caller tried to scam a Kelso man. The caller said the man won $82,000 but needed to send a $325 gift card in return.

Indecent exposure — Kelso police responded to a report of a man in Three Rivers Mall urinating.

Vandalism

  • 2400 block of Ivy Lane, Kelso. Tuesday. Someone threw hot sauce on walls.
  • 200 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Men’s bathroom doors damaged.
  • 1900 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Tuesday. Propane to trailer turned off.

Stolen Vehicles

  • 800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Brown 1992 Honda Accord.

Vehicle Prowls

  • 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Tuesday. Two women reportedly used a metal object to break into a car.
  • 1300 block of Woodside Street, Woodland. Tuesday. CD player missing worth $55.

