Police Blotter: March 29
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 29

Handcuffs stock

Stolen vehicle

• 2700 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Friday. Pale purple 1995 Honda Civic. Washington BHF8577. "Beat up" with no hub caps and no cover on the passenger-side blinker. Taken sometime Thursday night after 8 p.m. 

Vandalism

• 1800 block of Beech Street, Longview. Friday. A woman was spray painting a tree. 

Theft

• 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Friday. Gas taken out of four vehicles.

• 1300 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Friday. About eight gallons of gas siphoned out of a vehicle. 

