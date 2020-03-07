Police Blotter: March 8

Firearm — Woodland police Friday arrested Tiffany Chae Brown, 46, of Woodland on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Firearm — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested David Jeffery Clickner, 42, of Castle Rock on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Mamie Vanessa Davis, 46, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Jakob Dillan Letteer, 25, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and a warrant for contempt of court.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Joseph Roger Schellhas, 50, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Drugs — Castle Rock police Friday arrested Christopher Loren Stiltner, 33, of Toutle on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Assault, malicious mischief — Longview police Saturday arrested Jared Alan Varner, 31, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault, third-degree malicious mischief and interfering with domestic violence reporting.
Prowl
- 1400 block of West Side Highway, Kelso. Friday. Man reported that someone walked by his window toward his garbage cans. Police didn’t find any tracks or suspects.
Vehicle prowl
- 1400 block of 10th Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Someone broke into a vehicle overnight.
Vandalism
- 600 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Someone slashed a tire on a gray 2015 Toyota Tacoma pickup. Vehicle owner also reported that he noticed several other vandalized vehicles in the area.
- 2000 block of Cascade Way, Longview. Friday. Two men tried getting into a vehicle, but nothing was reported missing or vandalized.
Thefts
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Friday. Someone stole a generator out of a parked truck. Estimated value $600.
- 300 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Someone stole a motorize bicycle.
- 1100 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Someone stole firewood.
Burglaries
- 800 block of Vandercook Way, Longview. Friday. Someone cut a chain link fence to access a commercial property. One of the trailers on the property was damaged, but nothing was reported missing. Total damage to fence and trailer estimated at $900.
- 700 block of Industrial Way, Longview. Friday. Someone cut a hole in the fence to access commercial property. Nothing was reported missing.