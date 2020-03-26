Police Blotter: March 27

Malicious mischief — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Tyree Wayne Weaver, 28, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Vehicle theft
- 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Wednesday. A man has not returned the U-Haul he rented for nearly a month, and now the company cannot locate the renter or the U-Haul.
Thefts
- 3900 block of Pine Street, Longview. Wednesday. Gun.
- 1500 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. A man tried to steal a package off of a porch, but a neighbor chased him and got the package back.
- 700 block of Davidson Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Store owners reported that about $100, mostly in change, was missing from a cash register, but there was no sign of forced entry to the shop. Someone might have left a door unsecured.
Vandalism
- 200 block of Park Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone tore off the branches on newly planted trees in the park.
Burglary
300 block of Madrona Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Someone stole tools and fishing gear from a vacant estate home.
