You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: March 20
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 20

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Vehicle theft — Kelso police Wednesday arrested Gabriel Mordeaci Vieira, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and violating a protection order.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News