Police Blotter: March 26

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested Issac Donovan Jason Gabbard, 47, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree assault.
Fraud — Longview police were called Tuesday to respond to a fraudulent check cashed a few weeks ago at Columbia Bank.
Indecent Exposure — Longview police responded Tuesday to a report of a man urinating on a garage door on the 500 block of 27th Avenue.
Indecent Exposure — Longview police responded Tuesday to a report of a man pulling down his pants and flashing a family at the intersection of Beech Street and Oregon Way.
Vandalism
• 1500 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Gate door broken off and placed on car hood. No damage to car.
• 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Rock dropped on car.
• Chinook Avenue and Charbonneau Street, Woodland. Tuesday. All doors on community mailbox glued shut.
Vehicle Prowls
• 100 block of Streeter Road, Silver Lake. Tuesday.
• 200 block of Robb Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Tagged vehicle was being stripped by two people.
Vehicle Thefts
• 100 block of Lake Road, Silver Lake. Tuesday. Yamaha golf cart.
Burglaries
• 1000 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Ryobi battery light and two batteries, DeWalt tools, Makita tools and high-visibility jacket.
Thefts
• 2300 block of Jathom Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Bike.
