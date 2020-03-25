Police Blotter: March 26

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested Issac Donovan Jason Gabbard, 47, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Fraud — Longview police were called Tuesday to respond to a fraudulent check cashed a few weeks ago at Columbia Bank.

Indecent Exposure — Longview police responded Tuesday to a report of a man urinating on a garage door on the 500 block of 27th Avenue.

Indecent Exposure — Longview police responded Tuesday to a report of a man pulling down his pants and flashing a family at the intersection of Beech Street and Oregon Way.

Vandalism

• 1500 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Gate door broken off and placed on car hood. No damage to car.

• 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Rock dropped on car.

• Chinook Avenue and Charbonneau Street, Woodland. Tuesday. All doors on community mailbox glued shut.

Vehicle Prowls

• 100 block of Streeter Road, Silver Lake. Tuesday.