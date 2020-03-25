You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: March 26
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 26

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested Issac Donovan Jason Gabbard, 47, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree assault.

Fraud — Longview police were called Tuesday to respond to a fraudulent check cashed a few weeks ago at Columbia Bank. 

Indecent Exposure — Longview police responded Tuesday to a report of a man urinating on a garage door on the 500 block of 27th Avenue. 

Indecent Exposure — Longview police responded Tuesday to a report of a man pulling down his pants and flashing a family at the intersection of Beech Street and Oregon Way. 

Vandalism 

• 1500 block of 24th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Gate door broken off and placed on car hood. No damage to car. 

• 1100 block of 10th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Rock dropped on car. 

• Chinook Avenue and Charbonneau Street, Woodland. Tuesday. All doors on community mailbox glued shut. 

Vehicle Prowls 

• 100 block of Streeter Road, Silver Lake. Tuesday. 

• 200 block of Robb Road, Kalama. Tuesday. Tagged vehicle was being stripped by two people. 

Vehicle Thefts 

• 100 block of Lake Road, Silver Lake. Tuesday. Yamaha golf cart. 

Burglaries 

• 1000 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Ryobi battery light and two batteries, DeWalt tools, Makita tools and high-visibility jacket. 

Thefts 

•  2300 block of Jathom Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Bike. 

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News