Police Blotter: March 28
Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Kalama police Friday arrested Bobby Ryan George, 37, of Shoreline, Wash., on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and driving with a suspended license.

Vehicle theft — Kelso police Friday arrested Amber Marie Martinez, 40, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Andrew Duke St. Claire Mattson, 30, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Stolen vehicles

  • 100 block of Haley Drive, Longview. Thursday. Blue 1994 Honda Civic. Washington BID9605.
  • 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. White Honda Accord. Damaged on the front passenger side.
  • 800 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Silver 1996 Honda Accord. Washington BQJ9869. Driver’s side window cracked.

Vehicle prowl

  • 800 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Flashlight. No damage.

Thefts

  • 800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Tires taken. Unknown suspects.
  • 300 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Red 1991 Toyota Tacoma tailgate worth $500.
  • 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Thursday. Wallet taken from checkout counter at WinCo.

Vandalism

  • 3800 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Thursday. Vandalism to vehicle.

Burglary

700 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Aluminum and steel wheels and radiators stolen from fenced yard.

