Police Blotter: March 28

Drugs — Kalama police Friday arrested Bobby Ryan George, 37, of Shoreline, Wash., on suspicion of two felony drug offenses and driving with a suspended license.
Vehicle theft — Kelso police Friday arrested Amber Marie Martinez, 40, city of residence unknown, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
Drugs — Longview police Friday arrested Andrew Duke St. Claire Mattson, 30, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Stolen vehicles
- 100 block of Haley Drive, Longview. Thursday. Blue 1994 Honda Civic. Washington BID9605.
- 1000 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. White Honda Accord. Damaged on the front passenger side.
- 800 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Silver 1996 Honda Accord. Washington BQJ9869. Driver’s side window cracked.
Vehicle prowl
You have free articles remaining.
- 800 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Flashlight. No damage.
Thefts
- 800 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Tires taken. Unknown suspects.
- 300 block of 26th Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Red 1991 Toyota Tacoma tailgate worth $500.
- 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Thursday. Wallet taken from checkout counter at WinCo.
Vandalism
- 3800 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Thursday. Vandalism to vehicle.
Burglary
700 block of Third Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Aluminum and steel wheels and radiators stolen from fenced yard.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.