Police Blotter: March 4

Theft — Longview police Monday arrested Ronald Edward Irvine II, 29, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense and third-degree theft.
Indecent exposure — Longview police Monday responded to reports of a man with his pants down at Kessler Boulevard and Hudson Street in Longview. The person who reported the incident to police could not describe the man other than having "very white legs," according to 911 dispatch logs.
Burglaries
• 9400 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Monday. Store owner interrupted attempted burglary at about 10 p.m.
• 1600 block of Kinnear Street, Kelso. Monday. Tools taken from rental property.
Prowler
• 100 block of Todd Road, Kalama. Monday. Man caught on camera walking around the property around 6:45 p.m.
Thefts
• 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Monday. Clothes stolen from laundromat.
• 1100 block of Broadway, Longview. Monday. Medication.
Stolen vehicle
• 1100 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Monday. Gold 2006 Ford F350.