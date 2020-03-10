Police Blotter: March 11

Harassment, assault — Longview police on Monday arrested Joshua Ryan Record, 27, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Thefts
- 200 block of John Street, Kelso. Monday. Lawnmower and other items from yard.
- 1800 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Several items taken from home.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Cowlitz Gardens Road, Kelso. Monday. Vehicle keyed.
- 400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Occurred last week, reported Monday. Tire slashed.
