Police Blotter: March 11
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 11

Handcuffs stock

Harassment, assault — Longview police on Monday arrested Joshua Ryan Record, 27, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Thefts

  • 200 block of John Street, Kelso. Monday. Lawnmower and other items from yard.
  • 1800 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Monday. Several items taken from home.

Vandalism

  • 100 block of Cowlitz Gardens Road, Kelso. Monday. Vehicle keyed.
  • 400 block of 20th Avenue, Longview. Occurred last week, reported Monday. Tire slashed.

