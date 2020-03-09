Police Blotter: March 10

Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Brody Aaron Richardson, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Drugs — Kelso police Sunday arrested Travis James Castaneda, 41, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Burglary — Longview police Sunday arrested William Edward Leahy III, 47, unknown residence, on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
DUI, drugs — Kelso police Sunday arrested Joel Patrick Nelson, 44, of Vancouver on suspicion of driving while under the influence and a felony drug offense.
Criminal impersonation — Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Sunday arrested Mitchell Anthony Rowland, 34, of Chehalis on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation.
Ambulance accident — An ambulance crashed in a ditch along Oregon Way on the Longview side of the Lewis and Clark Bridge on its way into the city at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday. An elderly patient was in the back of the ambulance but it was unclear if she was injured.
Theft
• 100 block of McCrory Road, Castle Rock. Saturday. Theft of wood.
• 100 block of Crawford Street, Kelso. Saturday. Theft of walker and other items.
Vandalism
• 200 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Approximately 8-inch scratch on the passenger side of the car.
• Kelview Drive and Inglewood Drive, Longview. Sunday. A 8-or 9-year-old boy throwing rocks at a house. Homeowner said he will discuss any damage with the boy's parents.
Vehicle prowl
• 2900 block of Maple Street, Longview. Saturday. A group of juveniles wearing dark clothing were trying to get into vehicles.
• 800 block of Dougherty Drive, Castle Rock. Sunday. Two men trying to break into a vehicle left when they were confronted. Nothing taken.