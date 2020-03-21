You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police Blotter: March 22
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 22

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Kelso police Friday arrested Jonathan Allen Bunnell Jr., 32, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense and violating a protection order.

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Kurtiss Steven Teegarden, 55, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault, fourth-degree domestic voicemail assault and interfering with domestic violence reporting.

Harassment, asault — Longview police Saturday arrested Bryan Wayne West, 51, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Vandalism

  • 100 block of Shintaffer Street, Castle Rock. Friday. Someone threw an unknown liquid into a vehicle.
  • 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Friday. A man was throwing water balloons at employees.

Theft

1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Friday. Someone stole a set of keys for a motel room card machine, leaving the $175 machine inoperable.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News