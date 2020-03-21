Police Blotter: March 22

Drugs — Kelso police Friday arrested Jonathan Allen Bunnell Jr., 32, area of residence unknown, on suspicion of a felony drug offense and violating a protection order.
Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Kurtiss Steven Teegarden, 55, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree domestic violence assault, fourth-degree domestic voicemail assault and interfering with domestic violence reporting.
Harassment, asault — Longview police Saturday arrested Bryan Wayne West, 51, of Longview on suspicion of two counts of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Shintaffer Street, Castle Rock. Friday. Someone threw an unknown liquid into a vehicle.
- 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Friday. A man was throwing water balloons at employees.
Theft
1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Friday. Someone stole a set of keys for a motel room card machine, leaving the $175 machine inoperable.