Police Blotter: March 14

Drugs — Kelso police Friday arrested Jeremy Ray Bradfield, 41, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Firearm, trespassing — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Nathan Samual James Coffee, 44, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Drugs, obstructing — Longview police Friday arrested Ivon Stephen Cranshaw, 35, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, obstructing a public servant and disorderly conduct.

Forgery — Kelso police Thursday arrested Dalton Miles Norris, 36, of Toledo on suspicion of forgery.

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Kenneth Richard Ortega, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of three felony drug offenses.

Fraud — An Ariel man reported Thursday that someone used his name to open an account with Chase Bank, and the bank was requesting a $399 payment on the account.

Burglary

5300 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Thursday. A man entered a home bu

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}