Police Blotter: March 14

Drugs — Kelso police Friday arrested Jeremy Ray Bradfield, 41, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense.
Firearm, trespassing — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Nathan Samual James Coffee, 44, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Drugs, obstructing — Longview police Friday arrested Ivon Stephen Cranshaw, 35, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, obstructing a public servant and disorderly conduct.
Forgery — Kelso police Thursday arrested Dalton Miles Norris, 36, of Toledo on suspicion of forgery.
Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Kenneth Richard Ortega, 37, of Kelso on suspicion of three felony drug offenses.
Fraud — An Ariel man reported Thursday that someone used his name to open an account with Chase Bank, and the bank was requesting a $399 payment on the account.
Burglary
5300 block of Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, Toutle. Thursday. A man entered a home bu
You have free articles remaining.
- t was forced out by the homeowner, who scared him off by firing a shot of his pistol into the ground.
Vandalism
- 6400 block of Green Mountain Road, Woodland. Thursday. Someone unwired the fence around a padlocked gate to unchain a goat and let it loose. The goat’s owner told police someone has been letting her goat loose every Thursday night after dark, and the padlock was supposed to prevent it from happening again.
- 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Thursday. Someone smashed the front window of a car with a rock. Estimated damage $200 to $300.
Theft
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Someone stole the rear license plate from a car. Washington BQK3785.
Vehicle prowl
- 1100 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Thursday. Someone prowled a vehicle after allegedly trespassing in an apartment building.
Stolen vehicle
800 block of 32nd Avenue, Longview. Thursday. Someone stole a gray 1996 Honda Civic with white doors. Washington BEJ2827.