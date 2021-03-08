Police Blotter: March 8

Hit and run — Longview police Friday arrested Neil Jeffery Dickerman, 25, of Longview on suspicion of hit and run with an injury and hit and run.
Theft of a firearm — Longview police Saturday arrested Michael Anthony Weaver, 32, of Longview on suspicion of theft of a firearm, two counts of reckless endangerment and third-degree malicious mischief.
Fugitive from justice, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Tyler Jay Whitely, 30, of Longview on suspicion of being a community custody violator, fugitive from justice, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Unlawful possession of a firearm — Kelso police Saturday arrested Michael Vincent Bodine, 56, of Kelso on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, ignition interlock circumventing, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Monday arrested Shaun Robert Dempsey, 29, of Silverdale, Wash., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.
Attempt to elude, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Jose Hector Gavino Jr., 32, of Castle Rock on suspicion of attempting to elude, third-degree assault, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and hit and run unattended property.
Stolen vehicle
- 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Brown 1992 Honda Accord. Cracked front window and squeaky shocks.
Thefts
- 100 block of Deer Trail Road, Kelso. Friday. Mailbox stolen from community mailbox row between March 2 and March 4.
- 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Friday. Wallet possibly taken while working at Safeway as a vendor.
- 1400 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. Debit card taken and $230.
- 100 block of Beacon Hill Drive, Kelso. Sunday. All the mailboxes in the area have been opened and mail was spread all over the roadway.
- 3100 block of Crestline Place, Longview. Sunday. Rear license plate stolen.
Vandalism
- 300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Window damaged in attempted break-in.
Vehicle prowls
- 600 block of Beechwood Street, Woodland. Camera worth about $100 taken.
- 800 block of Hoffman Street, Woodland. Saturday. Tools stolen from toolbox.