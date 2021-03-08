Police Blotter: March 8

Hit and run — Longview police Friday arrested Neil Jeffery Dickerman, 25, of Longview on suspicion of hit and run with an injury and hit and run.

Theft of a firearm — Longview police Saturday arrested Michael Anthony Weaver, 32, of Longview on suspicion of theft of a firearm, two counts of reckless endangerment and third-degree malicious mischief.

Fugitive from justice, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Friday arrested Tyler Jay Whitely, 30, of Longview on suspicion of being a community custody violator, fugitive from justice, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Unlawful possession of a firearm — Kelso police Saturday arrested Michael Vincent Bodine, 56, of Kelso on suspicion of driving with a suspended license, ignition interlock circumventing, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Possession of a stolen vehicle — Washington State Patrol troopers Monday arrested Shaun Robert Dempsey, 29, of Silverdale, Wash., on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, felony driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.