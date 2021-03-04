 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: March 4
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 4

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Assault, harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Dale Richard Ziolkowski, 57, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault, harassment and unlawful imprisonment.

Fraud — A Castle Rock resident paid money to an unknown suspect posing online as a Microsoft computer technician.

Fraud — A Kelso resident gave $950 to an unknown suspect that called posing as an AT&T employee.

Fraud —An unknown suspect used a Woodland resident’s social security number to file for unemployment in Pennsylvania.

Fraud — A Longview resident gave gift cards worth $700 total to a scammer after they told her she owed $250,000 in bail for a cocaine crime in El Paso, Texas.

Theft

  • 700 block of Lapham Road, Toutle. Wednesday. Batteries stolen from RV and some gas siphoned out as well.
  • 700 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Package containing a RC car worth about $390 stolen off front porch.
  • 2500 block of Talley Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Trailer loaded with two yards of soil taken. Owner parked it because of a flat tire and it was gone when he came back with a spare.
  • Minor Road, Kelso. Wednesday. A man tried to break into the cash box at the car wash.
  • 5600 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Wednesday. Known suspects took $500 money order.
  • 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Front license plate taken.

Vandalism

  • Columbia Heights Road and West Beacon Hill Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Suspects egging passing vehicles.

Vehicle prowl

200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Passenger got out of a white Toyota pickup and tried vehicle handles.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dallas police officer charged in 2017 killings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News