Police Blotter: March 4

Assault, harassment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Dale Richard Ziolkowski, 57, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault, harassment and unlawful imprisonment.
Fraud — A Castle Rock resident paid money to an unknown suspect posing online as a Microsoft computer technician.
Fraud — A Kelso resident gave $950 to an unknown suspect that called posing as an AT&T employee.
Fraud —An unknown suspect used a Woodland resident’s social security number to file for unemployment in Pennsylvania.
Fraud — A Longview resident gave gift cards worth $700 total to a scammer after they told her she owed $250,000 in bail for a cocaine crime in El Paso, Texas.
Theft
- 700 block of Lapham Road, Toutle. Wednesday. Batteries stolen from RV and some gas siphoned out as well.
- 700 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Package containing a RC car worth about $390 stolen off front porch.
- 2500 block of Talley Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Trailer loaded with two yards of soil taken. Owner parked it because of a flat tire and it was gone when he came back with a spare.
- Minor Road, Kelso. Wednesday. A man tried to break into the cash box at the car wash.
- 5600 block of Mount Solo Road, Longview. Wednesday. Known suspects took $500 money order.
- 500 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Front license plate taken.
Vandalism
- Columbia Heights Road and West Beacon Hill Drive, Longview. Wednesday. Suspects egging passing vehicles.
Vehicle prowl
200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Passenger got out of a white Toyota pickup and tried vehicle handles.