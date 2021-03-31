Police Blotter: March 31

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Darrell Ray Jackson, 31, of Toledo on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Malicious mischief — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Maurice Allen Williams, 32, of unknown residence on suspicion of two counts of malicious mischief, attempt to obstruct a law enforcement officer and a felony drug offense.
Burglary
• 3200 block of Nebraska Street, Longview. Tuesday. Red Canoe and Fibre Federal Credit Union unused checks taken.
Stolen vehicles
• 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Black, four-foot enclosed trailer stolen from the side of the road.
• 1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. White 2002 L200 with California plates and black tape on the driver's door. Taken by a man who brought the resident's son home from the bar in the vehicle.
Thefts
• 200 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Tuesday. iPhone stolen.
• 1200 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Theft of $120.
Vandalism
• 200 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Vehicle windshield broken.
• 1100 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. A woman drove by and threw cinder blocks at the vehicle and damaged it.
Vehicle prowl
• 300 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. A man broke into a vehicle through the sunroof and left on a bike.
• 1900 block of Blacktail Lane, Woodland. Tuesday. Duffle bag of clothes and medication taken.