Police Blotter: March 31
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 31

Handcuffs stock

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Darrell Ray Jackson, 31, of Toledo on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. 

Malicious mischief — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Maurice Allen Williams, 32, of unknown residence on suspicion of two counts of malicious mischief, attempt to obstruct a law enforcement officer and a felony drug offense.

Burglary

• 3200 block of Nebraska Street, Longview. Tuesday. Red Canoe and Fibre Federal Credit Union unused checks taken. 

Stolen vehicles

• 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Black, four-foot enclosed trailer stolen from the side of the road. 

• 1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. White 2002 L200 with California plates and black tape on the driver's door. Taken by a man who brought the resident's son home from the bar in the vehicle. 

Thefts

• 200 block of Kalama River Road, Kalama. Tuesday. iPhone stolen. 

• 1200 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Theft of $120. 

Vandalism

• 200 block of Yew Street, Kelso. Tuesday. Vehicle windshield broken.

• 1100 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. A woman drove by and threw cinder blocks at the vehicle and damaged it. 

Vehicle prowl

• 300 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Tuesday. A man broke into a vehicle through the sunroof and left on a bike. 

• 1900 block of Blacktail Lane, Woodland. Tuesday. Duffle bag of clothes and medication taken. 

