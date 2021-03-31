Police Blotter: March 31

Editor's note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Darrell Ray Jackson, 31, of Toledo on suspicion of third-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Malicious mischief — Kelso police Tuesday arrested Maurice Allen Williams, 32, of unknown residence on suspicion of two counts of malicious mischief, attempt to obstruct a law enforcement officer and a felony drug offense.

Burglary

• 3200 block of Nebraska Street, Longview. Tuesday. Red Canoe and Fibre Federal Credit Union unused checks taken.

Stolen vehicles

• 900 block of Seventh Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. Black, four-foot enclosed trailer stolen from the side of the road.

• 1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday. White 2002 L200 with California plates and black tape on the driver's door. Taken by a man who brought the resident's son home from the bar in the vehicle.

Thefts