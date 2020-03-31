Police Blotter: March 31

Hotel room flooded — A hotel employee in the 1800 block of Washington Way in Longview reported Saturday morning that a guest who had only been there one night clogged a sink, causing it to flood the room and damage another room. He had already left the building and told an employee he was on his way to Yakima, according to 911 dispatch logs.
Bad time for a party — A 911 caller in the 2500 block of Dike Road, Woodland early Sunday morning reported hearing a loud party with drinking and cars speeding through the area about a quarter of a mile away.
Robbery — Kelso police Sunday arrested Denika Marie Anderson, 30, city of residence unavailable on suspicion of second-degree robbery and third-degree theft.
Stolen vehicle — Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Sunday arrested Michael Howard Stillwell, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Stolen vehicle — Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Sunday arrested Richard David Trafelet, 49, of Castle Rock on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Eluding — Washington State Patrol troopers Sunday arrested Lorenzo Alfredo Miguel Gonzalez, 21, of Longview on suspicion of attempting to elude, DUI, hit-and-run of unattended (property) and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
You have free articles remaining.
Robbery — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Rachel Lynn Ponder Anderson, 28, city of residence unavailable, on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Rochelle Lynn Weil, 29, of Longview on suspicion of a felony drug offense, fourth-degree assault, third-degree theft and obstructing a public servant.
Burglary
- 100 block of Todd Road, Kalama. Reported Sunday. Pole barn broken into. Vehicle broken into. Subject also attempted burglary at home on the property.
Vandalism
- 800 block of Eighth Avenue, Longview. Sunday. A 911 caller reported seeing someone hitting and scratching doors with a screwdriver. The suspect, a juvenile, was found and cited by an officer.
- 400 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Saturday. Tires on at least two vehicles slashed.
Vehicle prowl
500 block of Seventh Avenue, Kelso. Saturday. A 911 caller found a man in his truck who ran off. The caller found shaved keys left behind in the vehicle.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.