Police Blotter: March 31

Hotel room flooded — A hotel employee in the 1800 block of Washington Way in Longview reported Saturday morning that a guest who had only been there one night clogged a sink, causing it to flood the room and damage another room. He had already left the building and told an employee he was on his way to Yakima, according to 911 dispatch logs.

Bad time for a party — A 911 caller in the 2500 block of Dike Road, Woodland early Sunday morning reported hearing a loud party with drinking and cars speeding through the area about a quarter of a mile away.

Robbery — Kelso police Sunday arrested Denika Marie Anderson, 30, city of residence unavailable on suspicion of second-degree robbery and third-degree theft.

Stolen vehicle — Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Sunday arrested Michael Howard Stillwell, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Stolen vehicle — Department of Fish and Wildlife officers Sunday arrested Richard David Trafelet, 49, of Castle Rock on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and third-degree driving with a suspended license.