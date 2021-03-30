Police Blotter: March 30

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Criminal impersonation — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Patsy Hook, 46, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, obstructing a public servant and fourth-degree assault.
Arson
- 2000 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Monday. Transient set yard debris on fire.
Assault
- 1200 block of 3rd Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
- 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Monday.
- 1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Monday.
Burglary
- 100 block of Kelview Drive, Longview. Monday. Forced entry into shed and $100 chainsaw missing.
Stolen Vehicle
- 300 block of Dupont Drive, Kalama. Monday. 16 Duckworth Pacific Navigator powerboat and trailer.
- 100 block of Niblett Way, Longview. Monday. Silver, 2011, Toyota Tundra. Used in theft later that day and recovered.
- 200 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Monday. White, 2001 Ford F-250 found.
Theft
- 100 block of Beulah Drive, Longview. Monday. Amazon package.
- 100 block of Boardwalk Way, Kelso. Monday. Medication.
- 16000 block of Lewis River Road, Cougar. Monday. Money.
- 2400 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Extension cords.
- 300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Two subjects, one with a pistol, attempted to break into a house.
Vandalism/Malicious Mischief
- 500 block of Carlon Loop Road, Longview. Monday.
- 500 block of Warren Street, Castle Rock. Monday.
Vehicle Prowl
- 6100 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Monday.
- 400 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Monday.
- 600 block of 4th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Bag of bullets taken.