 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Blotter: March 30
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 30

{{featured_button_text}}
Handcuffs stock

Editor’s note: Information is provided by the Cowlitz County Corrections Department and local law enforcement agencies. Each individual named in this report is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Criminal impersonation — Longview police officers Tuesday arrested Patsy Hook, 46, on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, obstructing a public servant and fourth-degree assault.

Arson

  • 2000 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Monday. Transient set yard debris on fire.

Assault

  • 1200 block of 3rd Avenue, Kelso. Monday.
  • 1400 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Monday.
  • 1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Monday.

Burglary

  • 100 block of Kelview Drive, Longview. Monday. Forced entry into shed and $100 chainsaw missing.

Stolen Vehicle

  • 300 block of Dupont Drive, Kalama. Monday. 16 Duckworth Pacific Navigator powerboat and trailer.
  • 100 block of Niblett Way, Longview. Monday. Silver, 2011, Toyota Tundra. Used in theft later that day and recovered.
  • 200 block of 22nd Avenue, Longview. Monday. White, 2001 Ford F-250 found.

Theft

  • 100 block of Beulah Drive, Longview. Monday. Amazon package.
  • 100 block of Boardwalk Way, Kelso. Monday. Medication.
  • 16000 block of Lewis River Road, Cougar. Monday. Money.
  • 2400 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Extension cords.
  • 300 block of 19th Avenue, Longview. Monday. Two subjects, one with a pistol, attempted to break into a house.

Vandalism/Malicious Mischief

  • 500 block of Carlon Loop Road, Longview. Monday.
  • 500 block of Warren Street, Castle Rock. Monday.

Vehicle Prowl

  • 6100 block of Willow Grove Road, Longview. Monday.
  • 400 block of Cowlitz Way, Kelso. Monday.
  • 600 block of 4th Avenue, Kelso. Monday. Bag of bullets taken.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Galactic to start testing latest spaceship

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News