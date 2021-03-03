Police Blotter: March 3

Assault — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Joseph Lee Brown, 40, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Thefts
- 500 block of Toutle Road, Toutle. Tuesday. License plate.
- 2500 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Package.
- 200 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. License plate.
Vehicle Thefts
- 1600 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Stolen Sunday, reported Tuesday. Small trailer.
- 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Blue 1994 Honda Civic. BHF9836.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today