Police Blotter: March 3
Assault — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Joseph Lee Brown, 40, of Longview, on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Thefts

  • 500 block of Toutle Road, Toutle. Tuesday. License plate.
  • 2500 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Tuesday. Package.
  • 200 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. License plate.

Vehicle Thefts

  • 1600 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Stolen Sunday, reported Tuesday. Small trailer.
  • 1700 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Tuesday. Blue 1994 Honda Civic. BHF9836.

