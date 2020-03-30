Police Blotter: March 29

Stolen vehicle
• 2700 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Friday. Pale purple 1995 Honda Civic. Washington BHF8577. "Beat up" with no hub caps and no cover on the passenger-side blinker. Taken sometime Thursday night after 8 p.m.
Vandalism
• 1800 block of Beech Street, Longview. Friday. A woman was spray painting a tree.
Theft
• 1900 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Friday. Gas taken out of four vehicles.
• 1300 block of Goerig Street, Woodland. Friday. About eight gallons of gas siphoned out of a vehicle.
