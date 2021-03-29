Police Blotter: March 29

Resisting, obstructing, intimidating — Longview police on Friday arrested Larry Michael Hole, 41, of Longview on suspicion of intimidating a public servant, resisting arrest and obstructing a public servant.
ID theft, forgery, theft — Longview police on Friday arrested Brittany Trianna Schallock, 30, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, forgery and ID theft.
Disorderly conduct, unnecessary noise, intimating — Longview police on Friday arrested Bryan Daniel Silva, 46, of Longview on suspicion of disorderly conduct, unnecessary noise and intimidating a public servant.
Rape of a child — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child.
Possession of stolen property — Longview police on Sunday arrested Aaron Thomas Posey, 26, of Astoria on suspicion of first-degree possession of stolen property.
Malicious mischief — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested Kristy Lena Williams, 36, of Kalama on suspicion of second-degree malicious mischief.
Vehicle thefts
- 100 block of Brownlee Road, Castle Rock. Friday. Silver 2004 Chevy Silverado with grey canopy. WA B44231T.
- 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. Black 2014 Ford Focus. WA BIX3259.
- 300 block of Oregon Way, Longview. Friday. Dark blue Chevy Suburban. WA BLW7060.
- 2000 block of 46th Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Blue 1967 Chevy truck. WA A09826I. Silver hood. WSU sticker in center of read window.
- 400 block of 21st Avenue, Longview. Sunday. White 2001 Ford F250. Bass Pro sticker in back window.
- 3000 block of Pennsylvania Street, Longview. Sunday. Red 2001 Ford F250.
Thefts
- 200 block of J.E. Johnson Road, Kalama. Friday. Mail.
- 1400 block of 15th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Wallet.
- 7000 block of Green Mountain
- Road, Woodland. Friday. Port-a-potty.
- 1600 block of Delaware Street, Longview. Saturday. Scanner and CPU.
- 100 block of Inglewood Drive, Longview. Sunday. Tools.
- 200 block of Elm Street, Kalama. Sunday. Catalytic convertor.
- 100 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Sunday. Car keys, money.
Vehicle prowls
- 200 block of Michels Road, Kelso. Friday. Purse with bank cards and social security card.
- 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Purse.
- 2500 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Saturday.
- 400 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Saturday. Sunglasses.
Van
dalism
- 1900 block of Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Friday. Graffiti.
- 100 block of Alpha Drive, Longview. Saturday. Garage door damaged.
- 1600 block of Bowmont Avenue, Kelso. Saturday.
- 1200 block of Second Avenue, Kelso. Saturday.
- 1200 block of Mount Saint Helens Way, Castle Rock. Sunday.
Burglaries
- 600 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Friday.
- 300 block of Thurman Ave
nue, Ariel. Saturday.