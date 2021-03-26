Police Blotter: March 26

Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested Jorge Armando Cozar, 20, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Patrick Levi Dennis, 47, of Longview on suspicion of harassment and unlawful imprisonment.

Harassment, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Levi Gary Hunt, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault and interfering with domestic violence reporting.

Assault — Kelso police Thursday arrested Matthew David McClure, 32, of unknown residence on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Joshua Michael Sanders, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Burglary

• 2100 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Thursday. Motorcycle and car parts taken.

Thefts

• 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Purse taken out of cart at Target.