Police Blotter: March 26

Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested Jorge Armando Cozar, 20, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Thursday arrested Patrick Levi Dennis, 47, of Longview on suspicion of harassment and unlawful imprisonment.
Harassment, assault — Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested Levi Gary Hunt, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of felony harassment, fourth-degree assault and interfering with domestic violence reporting.
Assault — Kelso police Thursday arrested Matthew David McClure, 32, of unknown residence on suspicion of second-degree assault.
Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Joshua Michael Sanders, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Burglary
• 2100 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Thursday. Motorcycle and car parts taken.
Thefts
• 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Thursday. Purse taken out of cart at Target.
• 300 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Thursday. Cell phone stolen.
Vandalism
• 400 block of Dubois Road, Ariel. Thursday. Vehicle tires slashed.
• 3000 block of Dover Street, Longview. Thursday. Fence damaged.
Vehicle prowl
• 4700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Thursday. Trailer utility boxes pried open and a $100 Harbor Freight water pump taken.