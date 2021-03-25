Police Blotter: March 25

Child rape — Longview police Wednesday arrested a 50-year-old Longview man on suspicion of first-degree child rape and first-degree child molestation.
Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Dillon Wayne Ray, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Avelardo Eric Trujillo, 28, of Spanaway on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and three felony drug offenses.
Burglary
- 200 block of Teresa Way, Kelso. Wednesday. Tabs, plates and title taken from vehicle.
Thefts
- 800 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Catalytic converter stolen off a state vehicle parked for a few months.
- 1000 block of Brucham Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Stolen package.
- 1600 block of Schurman Way, Woodland. Wednesday. Mail stolen, including a check, which was cashed for $700 at Walmart.
Vehicle prowl
1800 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Wednesday. Lock drilled out of toolbox door. The box was empty and nothing was taken. Estimated $300 to replace the box.