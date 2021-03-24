Police Blotter: March 24

Burglary, malicious mischief — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Toby Alan Atchley, 52, of Woodland on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and violating and protection order.
Child molestation — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of first-degree child molestation.
Vehicle Thefts
• Solomon Road and Shoreview Drive, Kelso. Occurred Sunday, reported Tuesday. Green 1995 Toyota Camry.
Vehicle Prowls
• 2100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.
• 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday.
Vandalism
• 2600 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Tuesday. Car windshield shattered.
Burglaries
• 1000 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Tuesday. Six catalytic convertors. Worth $2,400.
