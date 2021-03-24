 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: March 24
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 24

Handcuffs stock

Burglary, malicious mischief — Woodland police on Tuesday arrested Toby Alan Atchley, 52, of Woodland on suspicion of residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and violating and protection order. 

Child molestation — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old Kelso man on suspicion of first-degree child molestation. 

Vehicle Thefts 

• Solomon Road and Shoreview Drive, Kelso. Occurred Sunday, reported Tuesday. Green 1995 Toyota Camry.

Vehicle Prowls

• 2100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. 

• 200 block of Three Rivers Drive, Kelso. Tuesday. 

Vandalism 

• 2600 block of Alabama Street, Longview. Tuesday. Car windshield shattered. 

Burglaries 

• 1000 block of Tennant Way, Longview. Tuesday. Six catalytic convertors. Worth $2,400.

