Police Blotter: March 22

Child molestation — Kelso police Friday arrested a Kalama man on suspicion of first-degree child molestation.

Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Aaron Tyler Danielson, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and violating a protection order.

Malicious mischief — Longview police Friday arrested Joshua Christian Meikle, 34, of Napavine on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief.

Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Joshua Robert Ferguson, 35, of Woodland on suspicion of harassment.

Possession of stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Amy Aileen Funk, 44, of Vader on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Mounir Hamami, 31, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment attempt and interfering with domestic violence reporting.

Malicious mischief — Longview police Saturday arrested James Michael Misiak, 37, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief.