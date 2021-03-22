Police Blotter: March 22

Child molestation — Kelso police Friday arrested a Kalama man on suspicion of first-degree child molestation.
Assault — Longview police Friday arrested Aaron Tyler Danielson, 36, of Kelso on suspicion of fourth-degree assault and violating a protection order.
Malicious mischief — Longview police Friday arrested Joshua Christian Meikle, 34, of Napavine on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief.
Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Joshua Robert Ferguson, 35, of Woodland on suspicion of harassment.
Possession of stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Amy Aileen Funk, 44, of Vader on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assault — Longview police Saturday arrested Mounir Hamami, 31, of Longview on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment attempt and interfering with domestic violence reporting.
Malicious mischief — Longview police Saturday arrested James Michael Misiak, 37, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree malicious mischief.
Attempt to elude — Longview police Sunday arrested Darrel Blaine Burke, 38, of Kelso on suspicion of attempt to elude, hit-and-run and resisting arrest.
Assault — Longview police Monday arrested Ruben Ferrer Ramos, 30, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Burglary — Woodland police Sunday arrested Michael Benjamin Nims, 37, of Castle Rock on suspicion of second-degree burglary and retail theft with circumstances.
Assault — Longview police Sunday arrested Jason Patrick Paollili, 39, of Longview on suspicion of third-degree assault, obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Assault — Longview police Monday arrested Andrea Roy, 37, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.
Violating a protection order — Kelso police Sunday arrested Trevon Malik Turner, 24, of Longview on suspicion of violating a no contact/protection order.
Burglaries
- 1000 block of 11th Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Heat pump/furnace taken from garage.
- 1200 block of First Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Between 9 a.m. and noon, an unknown subject broke into the garage and stole a white 1992 Jeep XJ four door. Covered in a vinyl wrap that says “TYC by Elegante.”
Stolen vehicles
- 200 block of Cypress Street, Longview. Friday. White 2002 Cadillac Escalade. Black rims and a Motion Autos sticker in the rear window.
- 2100 block of 42nd Avenue, Longview. Sunday. Gold 2008 Chevrolet Malibu. No plates. Paint chipping, white window paint on the windshield and a donut on the rear driver’s side wheel.
Thefts
- 100 block of Alturas Drive, Kelso. Friday. Water fountain pump taken.
- 200 block of Chapman Road, Castle Rock. Friday. Items taken from front yard and listed on Facebook Marketplace.
- 200 block of Easy Street, Silver Lake. Friday. Mailboxes forced open.
- 1800 block of Washington Way, Longview. Friday. Font and back license plates taken.
- 300 block of Scott Avenue, Woodland. Saturday. Both license plates stolen in the last month.
- Lewis River Road and River Ridge Drive, Woodland. Sunday. Subjects unbolted and took an entire mailbox.
- 300 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Sunday. Phone and debit card taken.
Vandalism
- 200 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Car window broken.
- 500 block of Carson Loop Road, Longview. Saturday. Windows broken.
- 1000 block of Toutle Park Road, Castle Rock. Sunday. Vandalism to gate.
Vehicle prowls
- 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Woodland. Friday. Vehicle broken into overnight.
- 500 block of Columbia Street, Woodland. Friday. About $3,000 in cash and $1,000 in items stolen, including a Clatskanie softball bag.
- 100 block of Villa Road, Kelso. Saturday. Unknown subject took about $100-$180 worth of hand tools, a bag, jacket and a knife.