Police Blotter: March 18

Drugs — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Travis Aaron Doane, 43, of Longview on suspicion of two felony drug offenses, trip permit violation and driving with a suspended license.

Assault — Longview police Wednesday arrested Tyler Walter Geisler, 21, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Assault — Longview police Thursday arrested James Benjamin Hull, 28, of unknown residence on suspicion of third-degree assault.

Fraud — A woman on Monday cashed five fraudulent checks totaling $9,600 at four branches. All transactions via drive-thru.

Fraud — A man tried to pay with a $50 bill that had “motion picture use only” written in small print on the front and back. The man told police he would talk to the person who gave it to him.

Fraud — A Cathlamet woman reported three fraudulent charges on her debit card.

Vandalism

800 block of Silver Lake Road,

Castle Rock. Wednesday. Mailbox damaged Monday night.

North First Avenue and Crawford Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Driver side window broken out.

