Police Blotter: March 17
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 17

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Hunter James Blank, 23, of Toutle on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession with intent to sell.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Zhuowen Chen, 44, of Boston on suspicion of felony drug possession with the intent to sell.

Protection order violation — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Tabatha Renee Kerr, 28, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Drugs — Drug Task Force officers on Tuesday arrested Yu Qi Li, 52, of Kelso on suspicion of the sale and manufacture of a felony drug.

Harassment — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Joshua James Morin, 38, of Jefferson, Tenn. on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Fraud — Longview police on Tuesday responded to a woman who said someone had emailed her pretending to be her friend from church and asked for Google Play cards. The victim sent card information worth $800 before realizing it was a scam.

Burglaries

  • 100 block of Julie Place, Longview. Tuesday.

Thefts

  • 400 block of Main Street, Kelso. Tuesday.

Vandalism

  • Jennings Drive and Spirit Lake Highway, Silverlake. Tuesday. Mailboxes damaged.

Vehicle Prowls

  • 1400 block of Sixth Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday. Purse.
  • 4600 block of Ohio Street, Longview. Tuesday. Glock pistol.
  • 300 block of Academy Drive, Kelso. Tuesday.

