Police Blotter: March 17

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Hunter James Blank, 23, of Toutle on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession with intent to sell.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested Zhuowen Chen, 44, of Boston on suspicion of felony drug possession with the intent to sell.

Protection order violation — Longview police on Tuesday arrested Tabatha Renee Kerr, 28, of Longview on suspicion of violating a protection order.

Drugs — Drug Task Force officers on Tuesday arrested Yu Qi Li, 52, of Kelso on suspicion of the sale and manufacture of a felony drug.

Harassment — Kelso police on Tuesday arrested Joshua James Morin, 38, of Jefferson, Tenn. on suspicion of felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Fraud — Longview police on Tuesday responded to a woman who said someone had emailed her pretending to be her friend from church and asked for Google Play cards. The victim sent card information worth $800 before realizing it was a scam.

Burglaries

100 block of Julie Place, Longview. Tuesday.