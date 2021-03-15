 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: March 15
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 15

Handcuffs stock

Theft of a motor vehicle — Kelso police Friday arrested Timothy Rollo Bean, 33, of Longview on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, making/possessing vehicle theft tools and possession of stolen property.

Burglary Longview police Friday arrested Eulogio R. Verdecia Romero, 51, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Burglary, assault — Woodland police Saturday arrested Eino Harvey Brown Jr., 72, of Woodland on suspicion of first-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

Harassment Longview police Saturday arrested Billie Jean Rena Minear, 37, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and disorderly conduct.

Forgery Longview police Saturday arrested Melissa Augusta Redmond, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of forgery and possession of stolen property.

Theft of a motor vehicle — Woodland police Sunday arrested Doris Tamara Notice-Lopez, 34, of Seattle on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failure to obey a police officer and possession of another’s ID.

Burglaries

  • 2400 block of Corman Road, Longview. Friday. Large, brown La-Z-Boy recliner taken.
  • 200 block of Shawnee Street, Kelso. Saturday. A group of juveniles seen running from the grange. The door was open and nothing appeared to be missing.
  • 1300 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Saturday. A woman seen on video going into one of the rooms and taking an ID.
  • 1300 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. While the resident was helping a neighbor, a suspect entered her apartment and stole pills.

Stolen vehicles

  • 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Teal 1994 Chevy V71 4x4. Taken sometime in the past month.
  • 600 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Sunday. Blue PT Cruiser.
  • 1400 block of Hoffman Street, Woodland. Sunday. Cream Honda Accord. Taken from parking lot.

Thefts

  • 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. High-end gaming laptop stolen.
  • 1800 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Friday. Three catalytic converters taken in the last three weeks.
  • 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Theft of minutes from phone.
  • 900 block of Columbia Boulevard, Longview. Saturday. Man and woman picked up their cats from the Humane Society but left without paying the fee.

Vandalism

  • 100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Subjects entering her yard, moving things and tore down one of her archways.
  • 1800 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Sunday. Window broken overnight.

Vehicle prowl

3100 block of Florida Street, Longview. Friday. Two men trying vehicle doors and entered a Jeep but didn’t appear to take anything.

