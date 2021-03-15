Police Blotter: March 15

Theft of a motor vehicle — Kelso police Friday arrested Timothy Rollo Bean, 33, of Longview on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, making/possessing vehicle theft tools and possession of stolen property.

Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Eulogio R. Verdecia Romero, 51, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Burglary, assault — Woodland police Saturday arrested Eino Harvey Brown Jr., 72, of Woodland on suspicion of first-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

Harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Billie Jean Rena Minear, 37, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and disorderly conduct.

Forgery — Longview police Saturday arrested Melissa Augusta Redmond, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of forgery and possession of stolen property.

Theft of a motor vehicle — Woodland police Sunday arrested Doris Tamara Notice-Lopez, 34, of Seattle on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failure to obey a police officer and possession of another’s ID.

