Police Blotter: March 15

Theft of a motor vehicle — Kelso police Friday arrested Timothy Rollo Bean, 33, of Longview on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, making/possessing vehicle theft tools and possession of stolen property.
Burglary — Longview police Friday arrested Eulogio R. Verdecia Romero, 51, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
Burglary, assault — Woodland police Saturday arrested Eino Harvey Brown Jr., 72, of Woodland on suspicion of first-degree burglary and third-degree assault.
Harassment — Longview police Saturday arrested Billie Jean Rena Minear, 37, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and disorderly conduct.
Forgery — Longview police Saturday arrested Melissa Augusta Redmond, 31, of Kelso on suspicion of forgery and possession of stolen property.
Theft of a motor vehicle — Woodland police Sunday arrested Doris Tamara Notice-Lopez, 34, of Seattle on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failure to obey a police officer and possession of another’s ID.
Burglaries
- 2400 block of Corman Road, Longview. Friday. Large, brown La-Z-Boy recliner taken.
- 200 block of Shawnee Street, Kelso. Saturday. A group of juveniles seen running from the grange. The door was open and nothing appeared to be missing.
- 1300 block of Ninth Avenue, Longview. Saturday. A woman seen on video going into one of the rooms and taking an ID.
- 1300 block of 18th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. While the resident was helping a neighbor, a suspect entered her apartment and stole pills.
Stolen vehicles
- 200 block of 23rd Avenue, Longview. Friday. Teal 1994 Chevy V71 4x4. Taken sometime in the past month.
- 600 block of Frontage Road, Kalama. Sunday. Blue PT Cruiser.
- 1400 block of Hoffman Street, Woodland. Sunday. Cream Honda Accord. Taken from parking lot.
Thefts
- 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Friday. High-end gaming laptop stolen.
- 1800 block of Belmont Loop, Woodland. Friday. Three catalytic converters taken in the last three weeks.
- 900 block of 16th Avenue, Longview. Saturday. Theft of minutes from phone.
- 900 block of Columbia Boulevard, Longview. Saturday. Man and woman picked up their cats from the Humane Society but left without paying the fee.
Vandalism
- 100 block of Third Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Subjects entering her yard, moving things and tore down one of her archways.
- 1800 block of Hemlock Street, Longview. Sunday. Window broken overnight.
Vehicle prowl
3100 block of Florida Street, Longview. Friday. Two men trying vehicle doors and entered a Jeep but didn’t appear to take anything.