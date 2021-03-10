Police Blotter: March 11

There were no felony arrests on Tuesday, March 9.
Fraud — Brad’s Killer Fishing Gear in Longview lost close to $40,000 after wiring the money to a South Korean business to purchase fishhooks in February. The South Korean business never got the money, according to 911 call logs, and is investigating a hack.
Thefts
- 1600 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Tuesday.
- 100 block of Dixie Lane, Longview. Tuesday. Package.
Vehicle Prowls
1400 block of 17th Avenue, Longview. Tuesday.
