Police Blotter: March 11

Drugs, reckless endangerment — Longview police Wednesday arrested Summer Justine Brodie, 27, of Longview on suspicion of felony warrants for reckless endangerment, hit and run an unattended vehicle, driving with a suspended license and a felony drug offense.
Harassment — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday arrested Destiny Marie Levine, 26, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment.
Burglary
- 3800 block of Lewis River Road, Woodland. Wednesday. Damage to door of shop, deadbolt stopped entry.
Theft
- 300 block of Pinkerton Drive, Woodland. Wednesday. Catalytic converters stolen from buses.
- 900 block of Elm Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Two men tried to steal a wheelbarrow from the backyard but left it because it broke.
- 1100 block of Fourth Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday. Man taking wire and metal from house.
- 1300 block of 11th Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Purse with pain medication taken.
Vandalism
- 200 block of Camelot Drive, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Trailer handle smashed.
- 1200 block of Commerce Avenue, Longview. Wednesday. Someone
- wrote an “offensive message” with nail polish on her vehicle overnight.
- 3200 block of Pacific Way, Longview. Wednesday. Known suspect
- broke the deck railing, threw chairs in the yard and drove in circles on the grass.
Vehicle prowl
Old Olequa Crossing Road and Westside Highway, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Window smashed and two bags of groceries, navigation unit, a silver ring and some mail taken. Total loss of items worth $400 to $500.