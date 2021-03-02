 Skip to main content
Police Blotter: March 1
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: March 1

Handcuffs stock

Fugitive — Washington State Patrol deputies on Friday arrested Juan C. Coronado, 42, of Federal Way on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Vehicle theft, driving without a license, burglary — Longview police on Friday arrested Stuart Jay Foley, 52, of Vancouver on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, third-degree driving without a license and residential burglary.

Assault — Longview police on Friday arrested Angie May Spears, 44, city of residence unknown on suspicion of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Burglary, assault, malicious mischief, stolen vehicle — Woodland police on Friday arrested Jacob Samuel Jackson Stoner, 30, of Vancouver on suspicion of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, malicious mischief and possessing a stolen vehicle.

Murder — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday arrested Duane Allen Black, 21, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Failure to register, failure to appear — Kelso police on Sunday arrested Clifford Leon Barnes, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender and failure to appear on counts of third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Theft, prowling — Longview police on Sunday arrested Richard Eugene Bartholic Junior, 54, of Rainier on suspicion of second-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested Timothy Rollo Bean, 33, of Longview on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

Assault, stolen vehicle, eluding — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested Dale Edwin Woodley Junior, 40, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault, possessing a stolen vehicle, eluding a police vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree attempted theft.

Vandalism

  • 1600 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Friday. Windows shot with BB gun.
  • 200 block of John Street, Kelso. Saturday.
  • 100 block of Kroll Road, Castle Rock. Saturday. Fence damaged.
  • 16th Avenue and Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Saturday. Car damaged.

Thefts

  • 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Wallet.
  • 1100 block of Broadway Street, Longview. Friday. Cash.
  • 1300 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Refused to pay tab.
  • 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Friday.
  • 100 block of John Street, Kelso. Saturday. Propane tanks.
  • 100 block of Wilson Drive, Kalama. Saturday. Exhaust system.
  • 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Sunday. Laundry.
  • 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Sunday. Wheelchair.

Vehicle Prowls

  • 400 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Tool box and hydrocodine pills.
  • 1700 block of Westside Highway, Kelso. Saturday. Purse and speakers.

Burglaries

  • 200 block of Sycamore Street, Woodland. Friday. Framing nailers, Honda 2200 watt generator and other tools.
  • 2700 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday.
  • 200 block of Hillsdale Drive, Woodland. Saturday. Storage units.

Vehicle Thefts

  • 100 block of Garden Street, Kelso. Saturday. Motorized scooter. Turquoise KYMC 49. WA 9E7008.
  • 100 block of John Street, Kelso. Saturday. Two dirt bikes. Red and white Honda 110 and a blue child’s Yamaha.
  • 300 block of Oak Street, Kelso. Sunday. Silver 2004 Nissan Sentra. Idaho 2CSA792.

