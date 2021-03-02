Police Blotter: March 1

Fugitive — Washington State Patrol deputies on Friday arrested Juan C. Coronado, 42, of Federal Way on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.
Vehicle theft, driving without a license, burglary — Longview police on Friday arrested Stuart Jay Foley, 52, of Vancouver on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, third-degree driving without a license and residential burglary.
Assault — Longview police on Friday arrested Angie May Spears, 44, city of residence unknown on suspicion of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
Burglary, assault, malicious mischief, stolen vehicle — Woodland police on Friday arrested Jacob Samuel Jackson Stoner, 30, of Vancouver on suspicion of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, malicious mischief and possessing a stolen vehicle.
Murder — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday arrested Duane Allen Black, 21, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Failure to register, failure to appear — Kelso police on Sunday arrested Clifford Leon Barnes, 40, of Kelso on suspicion of failing to register as a sex offender and failure to appear on counts of third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Theft, prowling — Longview police on Sunday arrested Richard Eugene Bartholic Junior, 54, of Rainier on suspicion of second-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.
Stolen vehicle — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested Timothy Rollo Bean, 33, of Longview on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Assault, stolen vehicle, eluding — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested Dale Edwin Woodley Junior, 40, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree assault, possessing a stolen vehicle, eluding a police vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree attempted theft.
Vandalism
- 1600 block of Minor Road, Kelso. Friday. Windows shot with BB gun.
- 200 block of John Street, Kelso. Saturday.
- 100 block of Kroll Road, Castle Rock. Saturday. Fence damaged.
- 16th Avenue and Nichols Boulevard, Longview. Saturday. Car damaged.
Thefts
- 400 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Friday. Wallet.
- 1100 block of Broadway Street, Longview. Friday. Cash.
- 1300 block of 12th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Refused to pay tab.
- 100 block of Triangle Center, Longview. Friday.
- 100 block of John Street, Kelso. Saturday. Propane tanks.
- 100 block of Wilson Drive, Kalama. Saturday. Exhaust system.
- 500 block of Allen Street, Kelso. Sunday. Laundry.
- 1600 block of Kessler Boulevard, Longview. Sunday. Wheelchair.
Vehicle Prowls
- 400 block of 29th Avenue, Longview. Friday. Tool box and hydrocodine pills.
- 1700 block of Westside Highway, Kelso. Saturday. Purse and speakers.
Burglaries
- 200 block of Sycamore Street, Woodland. Friday. Framing nailers, Honda 2200 watt generator and other tools.
- 2700 block of Pacific Avenue, Kelso. Saturday.
- 200 block of Hillsdale Drive, Woodland. Saturday. Storage units.
Vehicle Thefts
- 100 block of Garden Street, Kelso. Saturday. Motorized scooter. Turquoise KYMC 49. WA 9E7008.
- 100 block of John Street, Kelso. Saturday. Two dirt bikes. Red and white Honda 110 and a blue child’s Yamaha.
- 300 block of Oak Street, Kelso. Sunday. Silver 2004 Nissan Sentra. Idaho 2CSA792.