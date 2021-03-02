Police Blotter: March 1

Fugitive — Washington State Patrol deputies on Friday arrested Juan C. Coronado, 42, of Federal Way on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice.

Vehicle theft, driving without a license, burglary — Longview police on Friday arrested Stuart Jay Foley, 52, of Vancouver on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree theft, third-degree driving without a license and residential burglary.

Assault — Longview police on Friday arrested Angie May Spears, 44, city of residence unknown on suspicion of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Burglary, assault, malicious mischief, stolen vehicle — Woodland police on Friday arrested Jacob Samuel Jackson Stoner, 30, of Vancouver on suspicion of first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, malicious mischief and possessing a stolen vehicle.

Murder — Cowlitz County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday arrested Duane Allen Black, 21, of Kelso on suspicion of first-degree murder.