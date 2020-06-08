Police Blotter: June 9

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Window smashed, Trump sign nabbed — A 911 dispatch caller in the 2200 block of Ocean Beach Highway reported early Sunday morning that someone threw a rock through their dining room window. The damage was estimated at about $700, and a Trump sign was also stolen, an officer determined.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Bruce Dylin Bisconer Arquette, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses, two counts of escaping community custody, tow counts of obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and failure to obey a police officer.

Harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Rick Ralph Davis, 56, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and obstructing a public servant.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Christopher David Kocar, 42, of Onalaska, Wash., on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.

Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Jordan Anthony Merzoian, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses, eluding a police vehicle, obstructing a public servant, reckless endangerment, escaping community custody, and third-degree driving with a suspended license.