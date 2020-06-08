Police Blotter: June 9

Window smashed, Trump sign nabbed — A 911 dispatch caller in the 2200 block of Ocean Beach Highway reported early Sunday morning that someone threw a rock through their dining room window. The damage was estimated at about $700, and a Trump sign was also stolen, an officer determined.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Bruce Dylin Bisconer Arquette, 24, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses, two counts of escaping community custody, tow counts of obstructing a public servant, resisting arrest and failure to obey a police officer.
Harassment — Longview police Sunday arrested Rick Ralph Davis, 56, of Longview on suspicion of felony harassment and obstructing a public servant.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Christopher David Kocar, 42, of Onalaska, Wash., on suspicion of two felony drug offenses.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Jordan Anthony Merzoian, 30, of Kelso on suspicion of two felony drug offenses, eluding a police vehicle, obstructing a public servant, reckless endangerment, escaping community custody, and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Burglary — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Sunday arrested Kyle David Wolff, 34, of Longview on suspicion of second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and mail theft.
Drugs — Longview police Sunday arrested Austin Michael James Mortimore, 20, of Portland on suspicion of a felony drug offense, second-degree vehicle prowling and third-degree theft.
Drugs — Longview police Saturday arrested Shira Elaine Powell, 36, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree theft and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Drugs — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Richard Steven Roulette, 45, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense and DUI.
Escape — Longview police Friday arrested Christian Phoenix Fisher, 26, of Longview on suspicion of first-degree escape from custody, unlawful firearm possession, two felony drug offenses and resisting arrest.
Stolen Vehicle
- 200 block of Kelso Drive, Kelso. Sunday. Blue 2008 Chevy Impala, Washington BGP9789.
Burglary
- 800 block of Coal Creek Road, Longview. Sunday.
- 1100 block of Hudson Street, Longview. Sunday.
- 1300 block of 13th Avenue, Kelso. Friday.
Vehicle prowl
- 2800 block of Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Sunday.
Vandalism
- 15th Avenue and Washington Way, Longview. Sunday. A man with a pet opossum in his pocket wrote “Love Life” on an electrical box. He came back to remove the graffiti.
- Little Kalama River Road and Woodland Heights Road, Woodland. Saturday. Stop signs knocked down.
