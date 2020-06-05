You are the owner of this article.
Police Blotter: June 6
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: June 6

Handcuffs stock

Assault — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies Thursday arrested Tera Lydean Curry, 35, of Kelso on suspicion of third-degree assault, fourth-degree domestic assault and resisting arrest.

Drugs — Longview police Thursday arrested Joel Scott Stehman, 46, of Kelso on suspicion of a felony drug offense.

Fraud — A Longview woman sent $1,000 to someone off a dating site. Police told her not to send any more money and to block the person on social media.

Theft

600 block of Ostrander Road, Kelso. Thursday. Possible mail theft. White van going through three or four different mailboxes.

