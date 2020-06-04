Police Blotter: June 5

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Drugs — Drug Task Force officers on Wednesday arrested Ronald Lyndsey Butler, 58, of Kelso on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession.

Assault, driving without a license — Kelso police on Wednesday arrested Sipley Samper, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault and third-degree driving without a license.

Drugs, driving without a license — Washington State Patrol troopers on Wednesday arrested Gary Lee White, 48, of Ridgefield on suspicion of felony drug possession and second-degree driving without a license.

Fraud — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies were notified that a woman gave a check for $60 to a landscaper, and the landscaper altered it to $600 before trying to cash it.

Fraud — Longview police were notified that a woman gave her personal information to two people who offered to hire her to clean. Her Verizon cell phone account was then charged more than $600. She was never contacted for the cleaning job.

Vandalism