Police Blotter: June 5
POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter: June 5

Handcuffs stock

Drugs — Drug Task Force officers on Wednesday arrested Ronald Lyndsey Butler, 58, of Kelso on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession.

Assault, driving without a license — Kelso police on Wednesday arrested Sipley Samper, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault and third-degree driving without a license.

Drugs, driving without a license — Washington State Patrol troopers on Wednesday arrested Gary Lee White, 48, of Ridgefield on suspicion of felony drug possession and second-degree driving without a license.

Fraud — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies were notified that a woman gave a check for $60 to a landscaper, and the landscaper altered it to $600 before trying to cash it.

Fraud — Longview police were notified that a woman gave her personal information to two people who offered to hire her to clean. Her Verizon cell phone account was then charged more than $600. She was never contacted for the cleaning job.

Vandalism

  • 300 block of Streeter Road, Silver Lake. Wednesday. Car window smashed and car keyed.
  • 200 block of Studebaker Spur 3, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Slashed tire.
  • 1900 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Broken window.

Thefts

  • 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Fishing equipment.
  • 200 block of Louise Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Credit cards, checkbook and guns.
  • 200 block of Parker Place, Kelso. Wednesday. Multiple license plates.
  • 700 block of Colorado Street, Kelso. Wednesday.
  • 600 block of California Way, Longview. Wednesday.

Burglaries

1200 block of Ross Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday.

