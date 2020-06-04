Police Blotter: June 5

Drugs — Drug Task Force officers on Wednesday arrested Ronald Lyndsey Butler, 58, of Kelso on suspicion of two counts of felony drug possession.
Assault, driving without a license — Kelso police on Wednesday arrested Sipley Samper, 29, of Kelso on suspicion of second-degree assault and third-degree driving without a license.
Drugs, driving without a license — Washington State Patrol troopers on Wednesday arrested Gary Lee White, 48, of Ridgefield on suspicion of felony drug possession and second-degree driving without a license.
Fraud — Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies were notified that a woman gave a check for $60 to a landscaper, and the landscaper altered it to $600 before trying to cash it.
Fraud — Longview police were notified that a woman gave her personal information to two people who offered to hire her to clean. Her Verizon cell phone account was then charged more than $600. She was never contacted for the cleaning job.
Vandalism
- 300 block of Streeter Road, Silver Lake. Wednesday. Car window smashed and car keyed.
- 200 block of Studebaker Spur 3, Castle Rock. Wednesday. Slashed tire.
- 1900 block of Pacific Avenue, Woodland. Wednesday. Broken window.
Thefts
- 300 block of Hawthorne Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Fishing equipment.
- 200 block of Louise Street, Kelso. Wednesday. Credit cards, checkbook and guns.
- 200 block of Parker Place, Kelso. Wednesday. Multiple license plates.
- 700 block of Colorado Street, Kelso. Wednesday.
- 600 block of California Way, Longview. Wednesday.
Burglaries
1200 block of Ross Avenue, Kelso. Wednesday.
